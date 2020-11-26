A court has lifted an order banning the publication of the names of two former footballers charged with money laundering and smuggling offences after a huge sting operation.

Times of Malta revealed on Tuesday that Darren Debono and Jeffrey Chetcuti were remanded in custody as part of an investigation into an international fuel smuggling ring.

In an order on Wednesday, the court banned the publication of the former professional footballers' names and any details on the crimes they were accused of.

It revoked the order on Thursday, after a request from the Attorney General and the police commissioner. The AG and the police said that they had originally asked for the media ban in view of the fact that "there were still a number of arrests to be made", which were "crucial for the investigation" but that it was no longer necessary after subsequent arraignments.

On Wednesday evening, fuel trader Gordon Debono was arraigned along with his wife, Yvette, and a business partner, Shawn Higgins over money laundering offences.

The apparent breakthrough in the case comes three years after Gordon and Darren Debono, who are not related to each other, were arrested along with Libyan militia man Fahmi Ben Khalifa.

They were suspected of forming part of a multimillion euro international fuel smuggling conspiracy tied with the mafia and Libyan armed groups.