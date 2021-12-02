Updated 12.45pm with Muscat's FB post

A libel suit filed by former prime minister Joseph Muscat against a lawyer was struck off after the applicant failed to turn up and the respondent invoked a legal provision to that effect.

When the libel was called on Thursday morning, lawyer Chris Grima turned up after several sittings during which Muscat’s lawyer Pawlu Lia had informed the court that attempts to serve the respondent notice of summons had proved unsuccessful.

Yet, there was a rather unexpected turn of events when Grima and his lawyer turned up in court on Thursday morning while neither Muscat nor his legal counsel put in an appearance.

The court usher was asked to call out the case at the appointed time.

When the applicant and his lawyer still failed to show up, lawyer Carl Grech, who was assisting the respondent, invoked Article 199(2) of the Code of Organization and Civil Procedure which provides that when only the respondent or his counsel appear, “he shall be entitled to demand that the plaintiff be non-suited with costs".

In view of that request, the court, presided by magistrate Rachel Montebello, postponed the case for the parties to be called out again at a set time.

But when Grima and his lawyer returned to the courtroom and the court usher once again called out the case, Muscat and his lawyer still made no appearance.

In light of this, and after having granted time not only at the originally-appointed hour but also at 10.50am, magistrate Montebello upheld the request by Grima’s lawyer, declaring the applicant non-suited with costs and ordering the case to be struck off the list.

The dispute revolved around a Facebook comment posted by Grima on May 2 by way of a reaction to a video clip by Muscat’s wife Michelle.

In that Facebook post, Grima alleged that the former prime minister “blew up” journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Eight days later, Muscat himself announced the libel suit via a Facebook post in which he said that while he did not “believe in libel suits,” Grima had crossed the line with that comment, rebutting the lawyer’s claim as “totally false.”

Muscat says no-show was an 'oversight'

On Wednesday, Muscat took to Facebook to say the no-show was an "oversight", adding that his lawyer was abroad.

In his post - which has since been removed - Muscat said the case had not been deferred and the court had struck off the case at the request of Grima's lawyer.

"There was no intention from our end for this to happen, following months of waiting for Grima to be summoned. I was present for all sittings. Unfortunately, this is the system.

"All of this does not take away anything from the fact that [the post] was absolutely fake and a lie."

Joseph Muscat reacted on Facebook. The post has since been removed.