Thirteen persons were fined €100 each during police patrols to ensure that there are no groups of four people or more in public places.

Meanwhile, six persons were found breaching mandatory quarantine during the 521 inspections carried out by the police together with the Department of Health and the Civil Protection Department. They were fined €3,000 each.

A total of 188 persons have tested positive for the virus in Malta so far.

Since inspections started, 55 fines for breaches of mandatory quarantine were issued.

No food or drinking establishment was found to have broken the regulations for their continued closure. In the last 24 hours, 745 inspections were carried out in Malta and another 170 in Gozo by MTA officials.

Since inspections started, 11,000 have been carried out. There is a €3,000 fine each time an establishment is found open. One may report abuses on 21692447.

Helplines

111 – For those who feel symptoms of COVID-19 or who wish further information

21411 411 – For those in mandatory quarantine who require provisions of

food and medicine

144 – For those who require information about the financial measures

administered by Malta Enterprise.

153 – For those who require information about the financial measures

administered by the Department for Social Security.

1772 – For those who are feeling lonely.

2204 2200 – For Maltese residents who were caught in one of the high-risk

countries and wish to return to Malta

22944511/22944504 – To report breaches of regulations regarding public health

and Covid-19 to the Police.

25981000 – For those who have questions about the education sector and the

impact of the coronavirus.

21692447– For hoteliers and tourists who have questions about the

announced measures.

25903030 – For elderly persons bereft of support who need medicines, ready-made meals or food products (fruit and vegetables).

25469111 – For those who work in the gaming industry.