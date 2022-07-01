The health authorities' COVID-19 contact tracing app will stop working from July 6, users have been told.

App users have been sent a notification informing them the "services will no longer be available" from July 6.

The move comes amid increasing cases in the community. Despite the spike in recent weeks, the health authorities have said the situation is under control especially since the number of virus patients in intensive care remains low.

The app sent a notification to users in recent days.

On Thursday, only one patient with COVID-19 was in intensive care despite at least 6,000 known cases. Thousands of other patients are believed to have the virus but are not listed in the official database as they used self-test kits and are, therefore, not obliged to report their result to the authorities.

The shutting down of the app comes two months after the Public Health Response Team, which was responsible for contact tracing and case management during the virus pandemic, was disbanded.

The team’s winding down marked another step in the move towards normality as most health restrictions in the country were finally lifted in May.