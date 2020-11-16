Three elderly people have died after having been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday, raising the virus death toll in Malta to 101.

The first was a 78-year-old man who tested positive on November 2 and died on Sunday at Good Samaritan Long-term Facility.

The second was an 87-year-old man who tested postive on November 6 and died on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The third case was a 79-year-old man who tested positive on November 5 and died on Monday at Mater Dei.

The ministry expressed its condolences.

Earlier on Monday the ministry said 103 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, while another 123 recovered.

Malta has 2,151 active COVID-19 cases. So far, Malta has registered 8,137 coronavirus cases since March.