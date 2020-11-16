A total of 103 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, while another 123 recovered.
According to data by the health authorities, Malta has 2,151 active COVID-19 cases. So far, Malta has registered 8,137 coronavirus cases since March.
Monday's cases were detected from 3,189 tests.
Nearly 100 people have died of the virus, with the latest victim being a 64-year-old man who passed away on Saturday. Two other deaths were recorded on that same day.
Out of Sunday's 117 cases, 14 were traced to family members with COVID-19.
Another eight have been linked to workplaces, three were traced to direct contact with positive cases, and another two were imported.
