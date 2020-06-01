People fined for flouting COVID-19 restrictions should be forced to do community work as a token gesture towards vulnerable persons whom they had disrespected and exposed to risk, an MP suggested on Monday.

Independent MP Godfrey Farrugia made the suggestion in parliament in the wake of the controversy fuelled by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday.

Speaking on the Labour media, Abela had said he would be seeking to introduce an amnesty mechanism for those caught breaching COVID-19 social distancing rules. The prime minister justified his proposal on the grounds that he felt that most of the breaches were not intentional, citing instances such as when people gathered to buy vegetables, or flowers on Mother’s Day.

Fines ranged from €100 for groups exceeding the maximum number allowed in public, to €10,000 for anyone infected with COVID-19 caught breaching quarantine.

His proposal prompted a barrage of criticism from the police, employers, nurses, doctors and health inspectors amid accusations of populism.

On Monday the prime minister backtracked while complaining that he had been misinterpreted. He insisted his proposal was addressed for people who did not have the literacy skills to file a petition asking for their fine to be forgiven.

Farrugia said in parliament that the proposed amnesty was hugely “disrespectful” to those on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic including the police, nurses, doctors, civil protection crews and even the superintendent of public health.

This attitude from the government was eroding the value of discipline and law enforcement.

“Though I subscribe to policies based on empathy there are certain red lines which should not be crossed to safeguard public health,” Farrugia said.

“I suggest to the prime minister that those people who benefit from this amnesty should do community work, even phoning elderly people feeling lonely, do some shopping for them or plant a tree,” the MP said.

“These people who showed no respect to public health and lack civic sense must be educated or else the situation will become worse,” he added.

Farrugia said the prime minister should take his suggestion on board to make amends for the uproar caused which he said was very evident on social media and newspapers.