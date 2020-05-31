Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday said he would seek to introduce an amnesty mechanism for those caught breaching strict COVID-19 social distancing rules.

At the height of the restrictions, gatherings of more than three people were banned, with people found breaching these rules fined by the police.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci had consistently pushed the message "stay home, stay safe" throughout the pandemic.

Abela said during an interview on Labour media that the pandemic had been contained as people had obeyed the restrictive measures put in place by the authorities.

He said there were “episodes of abuse” borne out of hardheadedness, but these were in a minority.

Abela said most of the breaches were not intentional.

He said he had witnessed instances where people had mistakenly gotten too close while buying vegetables. The prime minister said others had been fined while buying flowers by the cemetery on Mother’s Day.

Abela said it was, therefore, his wish to introduce this amnesty mechanism for those who had been fined.

"These people are not criminals and if they have already paid their fine, they can apply for a refund."

Despite the amnesty announcement, Abela nonetheless appealed for caution so as not to undo all the good work over the months.

In a reference to Floriana supporters who amassed to celebrate the football team's league victory, Abela said that while he took no pleasure in seeing these celebrations in breach of social distancing rules, he could understand that people were tired of being stuck at home.

The gathering sparked outrage among those who have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic.