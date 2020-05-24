In case of symptoms/to request testing: 111 or 2132 4086.
For those in quarantine needing help: 2141 1411.
For elderly needing help: 2590 3030.
For people feeling lonely: 1772.
For emotional support/mental health well-being: 1770.
For domestic abuse victims: 2122 8333.
Foodbank Lifeline Foundation: 2148 4662 / 2149 1550.
Schooling/education queries: 2598 1000.
Primary Health Care helpline: 2122 2444. For appointments: 2123 1231.
Social Security Dept: 153; https://socialsecurity.gov.mt
Wages/work conditions enquiries: 1575 (employees), 1576 (employers).
Malta Enterprise: 144; https://covid19.maltaenterprise.com
Tourism/hotel related assistance: 2169 2447.
Gaming industry assistance: 2546 9111.
To report breaches of regulations: 2294 4511, 2294 4504.
For Maltese stranded abroad: 2204 2200.
For foreign nationals wishing to be repatriated: 2204 2800.
https://deputyprimeminister.gov.mt/en/health-promotion/Pages/Novel-coronavirus.aspx
www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries
