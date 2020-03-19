The Maltese again united on Thursday to thank those working during these difficult times to keep the country and its people safe.

Candles were lit and Maltese flags and other messages taken out at 7.15pm, followed by applause, music and noise at 7.30pm.

This was the second such gathering in two days, the first being held on Tuesday.

One can send a message of support and appreciation by audio or video to professionals and workers in the medical sector and members of the disciplined corps working day and night to help those in need on whatsapp 7907 5414.

Another national standing ovation is also being held on Tuesday at 7pm.