There has been no significant rise in reported cases of domestic violence as a result of the partial lockdown imposed last March in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The number of monthly cases being reported to the police has been hovering at slightly above 100, parliament was told on Tuesday.

The matter was raised when Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri replied to a question by Labour MP Anthony Agius Decelis.

The minister said the number of domestic violence cases reported in March, when the outbreak started was of 117, while in April the figure was of 107.

Camilleri noted that the COVID-19 restrictions, which resulted in people having to stay indoors as much as possible, had fuelled concerns among NGOs and the police, of a possible increase of domestic violence.

The number of domestic violence cases over the past few years ranged between 1,257 and 1,325 which translates to a monthly average of around 110 cases.

In his reply, Camilleri however warned that these figures should be taken with a degree of caution as some victims might still be reluctant to come forward. Consequently, a mobile app has been launched through which victims can file a report to the police discreetly by pressing a button.