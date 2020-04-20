Witnesses and experts summoned to testify in parliamentary committee sittings will be able to do so through video conferencing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The decision was taken during a House Business Committee meeting held on Monday ahead of the resumption of parliament, that same day, following the Easter Recess.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia floated the proposal given that all committee meetings involving witnesses and experts had been suspended a month ago when the outbreak started.

He said that parliament had the necessary technical resources to allow video conferencing to be used for plenary meetings as well. In that scenario, parliamentary meetings would still be broadcast, despite MPs not being physically present in the chamber.

For now, plenary sessions are continuing as normal, with MPs present in parliament.

Farrugia said he was ready to consider suspending certain rules such as those on the minimum number of MPs having to be present (quorum) and fines for absenteeism. As for the voting system, he said there were three options – by proxy, by filling out a form or by email.

While both the government and opposition were both amenable to this proposal, it was agreed that for the time being video conferencing should only be introduced for witnesses and experts summoned for committee meetings.

However, MPs who could not be present due to exceptional circumstances in line with those issued by the health authorities for vulnerable persons, could also make use of the system.

Malta registered its first COVID-19 case on March 7. Health authorities have said that anyone who is over 65 or deemed especially vulnerable to the virus should stay indoors. MPs and other holders of public office have however been exempt from that requirement.