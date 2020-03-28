Rules on the lockdown that came into force Saturday to protect vulnerable groups from the coronavirus outbreak will not apply to holders of public office, in a move exempting the President and two ministers, among others.

The lockdown announced by the government on Thursday requires anyone over 65, pregnant women and people suffering from specific chronic conditions to remain home from Saturday except for a number of specified reasons.

The legal notice published Saturday and bringing the rules into force clarifies that the lockdown will not apply to all holders of public office and members of Parliament.

President George Vella, ministers Evarist Bartolo and Edward Scicluna and MPs Joe Mizzi, Robert Arrigo, Frederick Azzopardi and Maria Deguara were among those over 65 who would otherwise have been subject to the lockdown rules.

The legal notice also allows for the Superintendent of Public Health to exempt - "in her absolute discretion" - any vulnerable person who would have been required to observe the lockdown.

A fact-sheet issued by the government on Friday had listed healthcare workers and people "in positions of leadership in essential sectors" as exempt from the new rules.

Meanwhile, the legal notice confirms previous statements by government that no fines would be imposed for anyone found breaching lockdown.

Also in line with previous statements, the legal notice confirms that those under lockdown will be allowed to leave their homes "to attend medical appointments, obtain medical care or treatment, acquire food, medicine, other daily necessities, or to attend to any other essential or urgent personal matter".

They are however urged to "limit the period outdoors to the least time possible and [...] at all times exercise social distancing".

The government fact-sheet issued Friday defines essential personal matters as including: going to work for a critical reason and for a short period of time;

exercising child visitation rights; feeding or caring for animals which are located somewhere other than their home; and going to the bank.

The lockdown rules have already been changed once since prompting confusion when announced on Thursday. Those living in the same household as vulnerable people were first told they would have to adopt the same measures, before being told they would still be allowed to go to work if not able to work remotely.

The Chamber of Commerce later welcomed the change, saying the economy would otherwise have been brought to a halt.

Who do the restrictions apply to?

Unless subject to an exemption, anyone who falls under the following categories, has been asked to remain indoors from Saturday.



• Over 65

• Insulin-reliant diabetics

• Using biologic medicine

• Recovered from cancer less than six months ago

• Immunosuppressed

• On dialysis

• Pregnant

• Admitted to hospital due to respiratory conditions in the past six months

• Admitted to hospital due to cardiac issues in the past six months

• Required heart surgery in the past six months

• Attend a heart failure clinic

• On oral steroids