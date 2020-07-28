A freedom of information request for the government’s transition plan and risk assessments for easing COVID-19 restrictions has been rejected by the Superintendence for Public Health.

It is believed the government decided in May to accelerate plans to reopen Malta’s economy and remove a ban on mass events, as well as remove the travel ban.

Superintendent for Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, had always indicated she had no issue with publishing the health authorities’ transition plan and risk assessments, yet the superintendence deemed there was “good reason” not to disclose these documents.

The precise reason was not specified by the superintendence, which instead referred to two parts of the Freedom of Information Act which cite reasons for withholding information ranging from national security to trade secrets.

The transition out of the COVID-19 measures is considered as largely successful, although questions are now arising about the wisdom of lifting the ban on mass gatherings.

After several weeks of dwindling active virus cases, the Hotel Takeover party, which attracted hundreds of youth, has been behind a spike in new infections.

The Medical Association of Malta, Malta Employers Association and Maltese Diabetes Association have led calls to ban mass gatherings but Prime Minister Robert Abela has dismissed such calls.

“Those fomenting fears whenever there is a new case stand no chance of creating panic,” he said at Labour’s general conference in Cospicua on Sunday.