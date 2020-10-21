Several people have been receiving results for COVID-19 swab tests even though they were not actually tested for the virus, it emerged on Wednesday.

Taking to social media to air their grievances, a number of people said they received an SMS saying they had tested negative for the virus.

The health authorities send out test results via SMS. Positive cases are then followed up by contact tracers.

The results of the test came as a surprise to these people, not because they expected a different outcome but rather because they had not been swabbed in recent days.

Doctor and former MP Frank Portelli said on Facebook he had learnt of some 10 people have received such false results.

Contacted about the issue, a health ministry spokesperson said no such reports have been received by the authorities. Ruling out any widespread problems such a systems failure, the spokesperson said, however, human error was possible.

Patients' details are supplied over the phone and it could be the case that a wrong number was given to those taking down information, she said.

The issues comes amid reports contact tracing is lagging as a result of the recent drastic spike in numbers.

On Wednesday, the health authorities confirmed 155 new COVID-19 cases were detected overnight. The figure is the second-highest daily tally detected.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said in parliament on Tuesday there are currently some 65 contact tracers, with the number expected to go up to around 80 in the coming days.

Malta currently has 1,649 active virus cases.