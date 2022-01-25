A total 323 new COVID-19 cases were registered overnight, as another two men died while positive with the virus.

The victims were aged 61 and 77.

Data published by the health authorities showed that another 542 people recovered, bringing the number of active cases down to 4,487.

Of these, 90 are in hospital, five of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

On Monday, when 202 new cases were registered, there were 103 patients in hospital, including six in intensive care.

A total of 322,092 vaccine boosters have been given so far.

On Sunday, Robert Abela said the government will start easing COVID-19 restrictions in the first week of February.

Hours later, hundreds protested against COVID measures, chanting "freedom", "libertà" and "no green passes" as they walked down Republic Street in Valletta.

However, doctors and nurses have told Times of Malta reducing quarantine periods for infected patients could be risky, especially since the Omicron variant remains highly infectious and data is still considered limited.

In a statement on Monday, the Association of Catering Establishments said given the herd immunity reached in Malta "there is no reason to keep considering COVID-19 as a pandemic".