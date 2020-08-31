Malta's latest COVID-19 vicitm contracted the virus from Mater Dei Hospital, the family claimed on Monday, contrary to what health authorities suggested.

In a statement sent to the press, the family of Malta’s latest coronavirus victim insisted that the elderly man had not tested positive for the virus when first admitted to hospital.

When announcing the man's death on Sunday, the health auhtorities had said that the man had been admitted to hospital on August 23 and tested positive on August 24 after undergoing a routine swab test all hospital admissions must take.

The man's family, however, disputes that version of events, saying the deceased had been admitted into Mater Dei Hospital on August 9 for a separate health related issue.

He was swabbed upon admittance and tested negative, the family said.

The man had remained in hospital in the weeks to follow and it was only on August 24 that he had tested positive for the virus, the family said.

"All the reports suggest that he had contracted the illness prior to being admitted into hospital, where in reality he had contracted the illness during his time at the hospital,” the family said.

Speaking to Times of Malta, a close family member said that the man had been doing better and was due to be released when he developed a slight fever and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

In their statement, the family also pointed out that the health authorities had got their loved one’s age wrong, saying he was 85 and not 86 as had been reported.

Questions sent to health authorities earlier on Monday were not replied to.