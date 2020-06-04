COVID-19 benefits paid out to those with medical conditions and parents who had to suspend their employment to take care of their children will stop this month.

Vulnerable people who were asked to stay at home to help curb the coronavirus will receive their last payment on Thursday, as lockdown measures are lifted on Friday.

Meanwhile, parents will continue receiving financial help until the end of the month.

Family Minister Michael Falzon said that in revising the benefits, the handouts will be phased out gradually.

His ministry is responsible for four assistance schemes, separate from that managed by Malta Enterprise.

"The two measures related to medical conditions and disability will come to an end on Friday. These vulnerable people had been asked to stay at home but are now being asked to return to work," Falzon said, adding that several were looking forward to return to work. Their last payment will be issued on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the parents' benefit, paid to those who could not work from home and needed to take care of their children since schools and childcare centres closed their doors in March, will continue being paid until July 1, when skolasajf and childcare centres reopen.

Those whose employment was terminated because of COVID-19 will also be paid until the end of the month.

The number of applications for such benefits has fizzled out over the past week, dropping by 711 from 8,360 as beneficiaries have already started returning to work.

So far, €13.2million have been paid out to 8,360 beneficiaries over four months.

A total of €17.5million will be handed out by the end of June.

The minister was asked what will happen to parents who did not manage to enrol their children at skolasajf or childcare centres, also considering the decreased capacities because of COVID-19 precautions.

"So far, the plan is to phase out the benefit at the end of the month. We do not want to undo all that we have managed to do so far.

"However. we will reassess the situation in a month, and hopefully be able to go back to normal."

Those who remain unemployed will receive the regular unemployment benefit.