An 83-year-old man died while COVID-19 positive over the previous day, health authorities reported, while the number of new virus cases rose to the highest daily tally in six weeks.

The 83-year-old was the 462nd person to die while COVID-19 positive in Malta.

Health ministry data showed that the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital remained unchanged at 10. Of those 10 hospitalised patients, four are in Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit. Both those statistics remained unchanged from Monday. ħ

The 29 new cases is the highest daily tally registered since September 15, when 32 new cases were reported.

A total of 16 patients recovered overnight, with the number of active virus cases rising to 238.

Healthcare workers have administered just over 881,000 vaccine doses so far, with 54,267 of those being booster doses.

