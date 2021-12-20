The number of COVID-19 patients requiring hospital treatment has continued its upward trend and now stands at 42, health ministry data released on Monday showed.

Of those 42 hospitalised patients, five are inside the Intensive Treatment Unit at Mater Dei Hospital.

On Sunday, there were 30 patients in hospital, with four in intensive care. One week ago, on December 13, there were 17 virus patients in hospital.

Monday's data showed that there were 252 newly detected virus infections the previous day. There were 282 new cases the previous day.

No deaths were reported overnight while 80 patients recovered. As a result, the number of active cases in the country stands at 2,190.

Healthcare workers administered 2,763 vaccine doses on Sunday, the ministry data indicated. Workers have administered 1,012,731 doses in total so far.

As of Sunday, 172,357 people had received their booster dose.

Anyone aged 35 and older can register for a vaccine booster dose by visiting https://vaccin.gov.mt/.