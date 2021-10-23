Just six new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, with health authority data showing that 13 patients are currently receiving hospital treatment.

Of those 13 hospitalised patients, three are at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit.

On Friday, there were 14 patients in hospital. Four of them were receiving intensive care.

Saturday's tally of six new virus cases is the lowest daily count since early July.

There are currently 236 active cases in the country, with 21 patients having recovered overnight.

Healthcare workers administered more than 2,200 vaccine doses over the previous day, with more than 1,500 of those being booster doses.

Malta currently has one of the lowest virus positivity rates in Europe, but concerns about a pandemic resurgence are mounting across the continent as virus cases spike in several countries, many of which have relatively low vaccination rates.