A 77-year-old man died from COVID-19 overnight as another 53 new cases were registered.

The health authorities said 31 COVID patients are being treated in hospital, including two in intensive care.

With 31 recoveries, the number of active cases now stands at 743.

By Tuesday 802,042 vaccine doses had been administered in Malta, including 1,257 booster doses.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Chris Fearne signalled a shift in the focus from COVID-19 daily case numbers to hospitalisation rates.

He said the "main emphasis" of the daily COVID-19 update will be placed on the number of people being treated in hospital and in intensive care (ITU).

Also on Tuesday, Education Minister Justyne Caruana announced school protocols for the new scholastic year saying pupils will still have to wear masks in class but physical education, lab work, and classroom birthday parties will be permitted.