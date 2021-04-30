Foreign primary school students who attend English language schools ahead of their entry to mainstream education are being forced to sit for classes online as the authorities are yet to lift restrictions at these institutions.

Parents of students in these schools, who wished to remain anonymous, told Times of Malta their children were being discriminated against since other primary students could attend class in person.

“We feel that our children have been discriminated against. Most of these students are being prepared to enter mainstream education. How can they ever be prepared equally to students who receive education in class when they are already at a disadvantage,” one parent asked.

Another said that, as most of the children attending these schools came from different countries, each speaking their own language, learning was proving even more difficult.

Malta’s schools were among the first to reopen earlier in April, with the health authorities saying children’s education was given a priority over other areas because in-person learning was crucial for students.

Language schools, however, have remained shut and lessons can only be given online. So far, no date has been set as to when these can reopen.

The health ministry did not answer questions on why no distinction was being made between those students who attend language schools for a short period and those who attend in order to be able to get into the mainstream schools.

'English language sector doomed'

Meanwhile, in a statement, the federation which represents the sector warned that although language schools received 10,711 bookings for the second and third quarter of this year, these numbers will be lost and the English language sector doomed if doors remain shut.

“The English language teaching industry in Malta has, for the past 14 months, experienced financial devastation with no end in sight,” Rebecca Bonnici, chairperson of the Federation of English Language Teaching Schools, said.

“The industry has been respectful of and compliant with government measures from the start and has been lobbying with the government for financial aid for weeks to ensure that the businesses, which contribute so much to the country’s economy, will survive.