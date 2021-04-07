Constant updates

Primary schools, kindergartens and childcare centres will reopen on Monday, April 12 with non-essential shops and services to reopen on April 26, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Monday.



Middle schools will resume classes on Wednesday while secondary school students will be back in classes on Friday. Post-secondary education will remain online for the time being.

Reopening timetable

Monday, April 12:

• Childcare centres, kindergartens, primary schools reopen

• Elective surgeries resume at Mater Dei Hospital

• Visits to homes for the elderly resume

Wednesday, April 14:

• Middle schools reopen

Friday, April 16:

• Secondary schools reopen

Sunday, April 18:

• Masses resume

Monday, April 26:

• Non-essential shops and services reopen

• Groups of up to four people allowed in public (up from two)

Tuesday, June 1:

• Tourism reopens

• Weddings may be allowed

No date yet for:

• Bars and restaurants

• Organised sport

• Vouchers

Non-urgent surgeries at Mater Dei Hospital and visits to homes for the elderly will also be allowed to resume next week, Abela said. The rule forbidding more than two people from gathering in public will be eased and the limit increased to four as of April 26.

Churches will be permitted to hold masses as of April 18.

The prime minister announced the reopening plan during a press conference held at Castille on Wednesday morning. The press conference is ongoing. Watch it in the video below.

Bars and restaurants will remain closed for the time being and organised sport remains forbidden. Weddings also remain forbidden, although Abela said they may be allowed as of June 1.

Abela: measures can be reintroduced



Abela said that the reopening measures could be reversed if hospitalisation numbers were to increase once again.



“Now is not the time to relax,” he warned.

Speaking 13 months to the day since Malta first detected its first COVID-19 case, the prime minister said the reopening plan was based on key metrics including a lower number of virus cases, declining hospitalisation numbers and rising vaccination rates.



Abela told entrepreneurs that the government had faith in them and would continue to help them throughout the pandemic.



Government-issued vouchers to stimulate local spending would be issued once all shops and services were reopened, he said.

Fearne: Hospital rates down dramatically

Health Minister Chris Fearne emphasised how important it was for Malta to remain on other countries’ so-called ‘green lists’ – lists of countries which people can travel to without restrictions.



Being knocked off such lists would cost Malta its tourist season this coming summer, he said.

The minister also said that Malta was preparing for so-called vaccine passports, saying that if other countries were to demand that Maltese travellers present proof of vaccination, "we will be able to provide this".

Fearne highlighted the rapid rate of Malta’s vaccination rollout.



42 per cent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose so far, he said, with that rate significantly higher among older age cohorts. Within homes for the elderly, 96 per cent have been vaccinated.



Hospitalisation numbers are also down significantly, with 41 virus patients at Mater Dei Hospital as of Tuesday. In mid-March, that figure stood at a daily average of 140.



Similarly, the number of patients in intensive care has also dropped dramatically, down from a maximum of 31 in March to eight active cases as of Tuesday. In Gozo, just one patient is in intensive care, compared to five in March, Fearne said.

Public health chief Charmaine Gauci said the seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases is now down to 54, with the positivity rate - the percentage of tests that are positive - down to 2.6 per cent over a seven-day period.

86% of teachers vaccinated

The decision to reopen schools is likely to displease the Malta Union of Teachers, with the union having argued that it is too soon to reopen classes to students, despite the vast majority of teachers having received their first vaccine dose.

Teachers were bumped up the vaccination priority list in January after they went on strike for two days in protest at being made to return to classrooms after the Christmas holiday period.



The MUT has however noted that public health restrictions forbid more than two people gathering in public or two households in private settings. With such restrictions in place, it made no sense to reopen classrooms and allow dozens of students and their educators to mingle in the same room for hours at a time.

Speaking on Wednesday, Fearne noted that 86 per cent of educators have so far received at least one vaccine dose.

Schools, non-essential shops and services were all ordered to close for at least one month on March 10 amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Those numbers have now declined dramatically, however, with the country currently enjoying an 11-day streak of new cases in double digits and fewer active virus cases than at any point since early October.

Other restrictions introduced in March included reductions in the number of people allowed to gather in public (first down to four, currently at two), a ban on organised sports, restriction of services at hotels, a ban on religious services except for funerals and the postponement of non-urgent surgeries.