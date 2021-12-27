Registration for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine opened to all residents aged over 18 on Monday, on the day new restrictions come into force.

Malta’s booster campaign was only open to over 35s until Sunday. Registration has now been extended to all adults. Healthcare workers are currently also vaccinating children aged five to 11. Authorities have said they want to offer every child an initial vaccine dose by the end of their Christmas holidays.

To register for the vaccine, visit https://vaccin.gov.mt

New rules announced last week by Health Minister Chris Fearne also come into force on Monday.

As of today, events must not allow standing guests and establishments must close by 1am. Visiting hours at Mater Dei Hospital have also been restricted.

The new rules will remain in force until at least January 17, when access to cafes, restaurants, bars, theatres, gyms and other such public spaces will be restricted to holders of a valid vaccine certificate.

Certificates will come with expiry dates as of that date, with certificates lapsing after three months of the final dose of the main vaccination schedule or nine months after receiving a booster dose.