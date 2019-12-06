The Labour Party’s CEO has said that the party will not harbour criminals and that action to root out those who have put the country in this situation should be taken “today rather than tomorrow”.

“I will not stop fighting to ensure everyone gets what they deserve,” Randolph Debattista wrote on Facebook.

“Those who broke the law. Those who with their actions went against the party’s principles and put the country in this situation.” he wrote.

“Criminals have no place inside the Labour Party. Action has to be taken today rather than tomorrow, becausde it’s already late. There cannot be compromises when it comes to what is right. No matter what. Because nobody is greater than the party,” Mr Debattista wrote, ending his post with the political refrain “Because Malta comes first and foremost”.

Mr Debattista was made CEO of the Labour Party in September 2017, just a couple of months after the PL won a massive reelection victory. He previously worked in Brussels, in posts at Malta’s representation to the European Union as well as within the office of EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Mr Debattista (right) and his partner Cyrus Engerer (left) celebrate with Joseph Muscat during his inauguration as Prime Minister in 2013. Photo: Facebook

His hard-hitting Facebook post comes just a couple of days after his partner and former PL electoral candidate Cyrus Engerer publicly called for Joseph Muscat’s immediate resignation as prime minister and PL leader.

Mr Engerer, who was known to the be close to Dr Muscat and had even written his official biography, said on social media that the PL had been “betrayed by Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri” and that he had argued internally that Dr Muscat had to resign immediately.