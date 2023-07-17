Crowds are gathering at Auberge de Castille to hold a vigil for building collapse victim Jean Paul Sofia amid growing discontent for the construction industry.

The vigil was called after government MPs quashed calls by Sofia’s family for a public inquiry, though that decision was reversed just minutes before the vigil.

People of all ages started gathering in Valletta from 6pm, heeding calls from the victim's family, activists, politicians and personalities.

Readers reported traffic in Msida and Blata l-Bajda, with some deciding to park in Ħamrun and walking to Valletta.

Sliema and Cottonera ferry commuters also reported long waits on their way to Valletta.

Meanwhile, in Valletta several walked up the steps of Castille to light candles near a picture of Sofia.

Prime Minister Robert Abela convened an urgent meeting of his parliamentary group ahead of the vigil.

Abela had shunned calls for a public inquiry, arguing that the best tool for justice is a magisterial inquiry.

Sofia was killed in a December 2022 building collapse on land leased out by the government for a timber factory.

People lighting candles in front of a portrait of Sofia just outside Castille. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Magisterial inquiry still pending

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia has yet to conclude her inquiry into the collapse and has asked for a further extension to be allowed to conclude her work.

Pressure has been mounting on Magistrate Farrugia to conclude her inquiry so that the police can then see its recommendations and act accordingly.

A government body is arguing that the people behind the building development breached their lease conditions.

Legal filings show Indis, the body that allocated the Kordin site for the timber factory, is alleging that according to the concession agreement, the development should have been completed no later than 18 months after the necessary permits were issued in April 2020.

No attempt by Indis appears to have been made to enforce this 18-month contractual deadline prior to the fatal building collapse in December 2022.

Another permit for further works on the structure was issued in June 2022, although this second permit is not referenced in the legal filings by Indis.