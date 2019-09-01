The ‘Crucifix Tree’, probably the most famous tree in the country because of an apparent image of the crucified Christ on its trunk, is back to where it was after having been spotted on its side at the main road leading to Rabat.

Someone put it back into its concrete base over the weekend and added a touch of paint to make the image stand out.

The tree had been uprooted 11 years ago by strong winds, and was re-erected in its present concrete base on the opposite side of the road.

Locals say the likeness of Christ on the Cross appeared when the tree was struck by lightning. It has since become a pilgrimage site with a plaque, candles and flowers.