A plan to build a three-floor, 27-apartment block near the megalithic Ġgantija temples has been given the blessing of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage after original plans were scaled down.

The proposed development, which would replace an old building and a field on Triq il-Parsott, in Xagħra is just 150 metres away from the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Gozo.

Last year, environmental NGOs raised concerns that the application would impact the Urban Conservation Area of the village because of its size and design and would create a blank party wall facing the temples.

In a consultation document that was submitted to the application earlier this month, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said that it had referred the application for consultation with Heritage Malta and the UNESCO World Heritage Sites Technical Committee due to the sensitive location of the site.

However, after revisions to the plans that saw the proposed development scaled down, the watchdog said that the latest drawings appear to have addressed previously highlighted concerns.

“The latest proposal has adequately addressed the concerns previously outlined. There is, therefore, no objection to the volume and massing of the building as proposed in the latest drawings,” the SCH said.

No rock cutting would be acceptable at this location and works must include an archaeological monitor - Superintendence of Cultural Heritage

“Heritage Malta also considers that the latest proposal is compatible with the management plan of Ġgantija and that it will not negatively impact the site’s Outstanding Universal Value, a key component of recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.”

The SCH added that an archaeological evaluation had been carried out at the site and some features related to agriculture were noted. It added that no rock cutting would be acceptable at this location and that works must include an archaeological monitor.

It also recommended that the Planning Commission impose a bank guarantee of €12,000 for works related to the dismantling and reconstruction of the façade of the existing building.

Original plans would have seen the single-storey dwelling and surrounding fields turn into a five-floor block, however, recent drawings show that this has been scaled down to three floors.

The photomontages submitted by the applicant also show that the proposed building is more in keeping with surrounding residences and does not appear to be excessively visible from key points within the Ġgantija site.

