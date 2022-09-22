The Curia has drawn up a 'contingency plan' to cater for students and staff of St Albert the Great College within its educational structures if it is unable to function when the school year starts in the coming days.

The college has been mired in controversy ever since the Dominican Order, which runs the college, fired headmaster Mario Mallia.

Times of Malta reported at the beginning of this month that there had been a wave of resignations at the college. The Malta Union of Teachers had said that the college was operating without a licence because Mallia was the licence holder.

The Curia said on Thursday that its Secretariat for Catholic Education had over the past weeks been involved in talks to identify a way forward for all parties.

It expressed its disappointment that the issue had still not been resolved, days before the opening of the school year.

"The secretariat's primary aim is to see that talks are held between the Dominican Order and the MUT and that they reach a satisfactory conclusion. In the meantime, the secretariat has drawn up alternative plans in case the talks do not resume," the Curia said.

The Curia recalled that during a recent meeting with the archbishop, parents expressed justifiable concern about the uncertainty they faced regarding the education of their children.

"The archbishop will honour his commitment to safeguarding the best interests of the students, who should always have top priority," the Curia said.

The curia thanked the education authorities, the secretariat, the Church Schools Association and the college of religious superiors for their cooperation.