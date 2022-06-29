Tennis duo Francesca Curmi and Elaine Genovese have secured Team Malta their first medal at the 2022 Mediterranean Games after they produced an astonishing fightback to reach the final of the women’s doubles.

Facing top seeds Nuria Brancaccio and Aurora Zantetedeschi, of Italy, few had given a chance to the Maltese duo to proceed to the final and assure themselves of a place on the podium.

In fact, the Maltese pair found themselves behind in the semi-final when Brancaccio and Zantetedeschi took the first set of the match 6-3.

However, Curmi and Genovese refused to throw in the towel and they fought back admirably in the second set to prevail in a tight tie-break to level the match and force the decider.

Here, the Italians tried to step up their gear to try and turn the match in their favour but they had to contend with the fighting qualities of the Maltese duo.

