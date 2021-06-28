Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a sixth Wimbledon title and 20th Grand Slam on Monday as the grass court showpiece returns following its cancellation in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having already captured the Australian and French Open titles this year, world number one Djokovic is halfway to becoming just the third man in history to complete a calendar Grand Slam.

It’s a feat so rare that Rod Laver was the last man to achieve the sweep back in 1969.

In what could be a record-breaking year for Djokovic, there is also the chance of an Olympic title which could pave the way for a Golden Slam of all four majors and Tokyo gold.

“Wimbledon, Olympics, and US Open can be fun to watch Novak play because he’s going to put everything on himself to try to make it,” said world number two Daniil Medvedev.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta