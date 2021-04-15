Customs canine officers Ted and Żekkin are proving their worth to the department, sniffing out mail packages containing narcotic substances.

Customs said in a statement that the two dogs reacted to packages at MaltaPost which, on examination, were found to have drugs.

While Ted was attracted to a package arriving from Switzerland, Żekkin alerted authorities to one from Italy.

Both packages were referred to the police drug squad for further investigations.

Last month, a man was arrested after he showed up to pick a package containing narcotic substances from customs central office in Qormi.

Then customs had said that in the first nine weeks of this year it intercepted 10 such packages, an average of more than one a week.