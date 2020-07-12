A 31-year-old cyclist was grievously injured on Saturday after losing control and crashing into a rubble wall.

The police said the accident happened at Triq Bieb ir-Ruwa in Rabat at 8.30pm.

The victim, a 31-year-old Latvian national, was assisted by people on site and a medical team. He was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.

On Friday, another cyclist was grievously injured after crashing into a bollard.

Earlier on Saturday, the Bicycle Advocacy Group warned that ill-designed infrastructure resulted in everybody "becoming a victim", whether it was the cyclist, the pedestrian or the motorist.