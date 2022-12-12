A cyclist has called for more care and respect to be shown to road users after he was nearly killed when his bike hit a newly built “ramp” outside a construction site on a poorly lit road last month.

A once fit and independent Joe Bonello is now housebound, using a walking aid and in pain from a broken shoulder and hip, after being flung off his bike by the obstruction around which there were no warning signs.

He considers himself lucky to be alive.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

“I lived to tell the story and I’m determined to walk again, but in the meantime my life has been put on hold because of someone’s negligence and lack of respect for other road users,” Bonello, 41, told Times of Malta.

The accident occurred on November 23 at around 6pm, when Bonello was cycling in the airport area.

“I cycled up Ħal Far Road and turned to the left, making my way towards the Kirkop tunnels. Considering the ongoing infrastructural works on the Luqa junction, road users are on their highest alert in the area.

Joe Bonello does not know whether he will make a full recovery.

“Mindful of the vehicles to my right, I suddenly saw a low obstruction in front of me. The area is poorly lit and there was no visible signage at road users’ level warning of this obstruction.”

Malta International Airport describe it as a ramp. It has a sharp edge lengthwise and was constructed as part of the airport’s fuel station relocation project.

Bonello said his front wheel hit it and he was “catapulted” forward, smashing into some concrete blocks at the entrance to the construction site.

“While in the air, survival instinct kicked in and I leaned to the left, as I knew that if I landed to the right, I could have been killed by passing traffic.

“It could have been fatal. Thankfully, I’m here to tell the story and urge people to abide by health and safety standards.

“Whoever uses public spaces and roads should think of the consequences of their actions: one person’s actions can change someone’s life, make their life miserable or kill them.”

In a statement, MIA said that the ramp was covered by a planning permit and that it was unaware of the accident until approached by Times of Malta for information.

“While expressing its regret that the aforementioned ramp appears to have caused an accident, Malta International Airport can confirm that it has approached the third-party contractor responsible for the project to take immediate action to ensure that the ramp in question does not pose any safety risks to road users,” it said.

Bonello’s accident happened just a few days after the husband of a woman who died in a motorcycle accident told Times of Malta that the causes of all traffic accidents should be made public if lessons are to be learnt from past mistakes.

Marie Claire Lombardi died on October 22 when she lost control of her motorbike as it skidded on spilt olives on a roundabout in Mdina Road, Rabat.

After Bonello landed next to the construction blocks, he could not move the left half of his body. In hospital he was told he had a broken shoulder and a disjointed and broken hip.

He spent three days in unbearable pain, with surgical interventions delayed because of the staff shortage, he said.

“My life changed overnight – I was a very independent person until the moment I was catapulted into the air. After the accident I had to be fed, helped to move from one room to another and spent whole days sitting down or in bed in pain.”

The ordeal and ensuing constant pain have also impacted his mental well-being: even something as comforting as a hug from his daughters has become a painful ordeal, while he has become extremely scared of tripping and falling while limping from one room to another with the help of walking aids.

“I’m trapped indoors with my thoughts because we do not live on the ground floor and I don’t yet know whether I will make a full recovery and participate in sports. I will probably never be as fit as I was before the accident.”

“How many more tragedies are we willing to allow on our roads because of negligence? How many more lives are we going to destroy before we start taking health and safety regulations seriously?”