Former Prime Minister Alfred Sant on Sunday described road signage related to works being carried out close to the airport as “primitive and dangerous”.

In a post on Facebook, Sant, a Labour MEP, asked when the works were to be finished, noting that they were changing the geography of the area from week to week.

He said that the way the changes were being shown to motorists was "primitive and dangerous" because the directions were unclear and not well-lit.

It was clear that better management and controls were needed in the way country’s infrastructure was being developed, "if that's the right word for it", he added.

In a reply, Infrastructure Malta said it understood the inconvenience that major projects brought during the implementation phases and took note of calls being made for improved lighting and signage when changes to traffic flows were made.

It promised to work with all relevant authorities, contractors and other stakeholders to address the issue.

The roads agency said works on this project, which started in January 2021, had been earmarked for completion in the last three months of 2022.

But as had been declared earlier, the project suffered from implementation delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions and redesign requirements in relation to archaeological remains found in the area.

However, it was now more than 80% complete and and was earmarked for completion by the end of April with most traffic routes gradually being used from January.