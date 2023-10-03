Cyclists have joined calls for a thorough investigation of a driving test scandal that saw Transport Malta come under political pressure to help specific test candidates.

Rota said that any candidates who obtained their driving licence through illicit means should have their licence revoked, saying the measure is "essential for public safety".

It noted that Maltese roads already posed a variety of dangers for vulnerable road users.

"Adding drivers to our roads who have obtained their licenses unlawfully and without the necessary competences poses an imminent and substantial danger.

"The consequences of placing unqualified drivers behind the wheel of speeding vehicles on public roads are nothing short of a catastrophe waiting to happen," Rota said.

The cycling advocacy group was reacting to a Times of Malta exposé that revealed how Transport Malta's then-director of licensing Clint Mansueto fielded requests from top political figures, including minister Ian Borg, to "help" specific candidates applying for a driving licence.

In some cases, the requests were to bump people up the test queue or find them an imminent test date. In others, Mansueto was asked to "help" candidates - many of whom had failed on previous attempts - on their test day.

Insurers have since said they want everyone involved in the racket to be required to take a fresh driving test, noting that unqualified drivers pose a greater road hazard. A group of doctors focused on road safety have also called for a thorough review of drivers who qualified following political help.

In its statement, Rota said those involved in sending and receiving names of selected candidates should think about the consequences of one of those people causing an accident involving one of their loved ones.

"The potential for tragic and fatal accidents resulting from such actions is a horrifying reality that cannot be ignored," it said.

Despite the outcry, Prime Minister Robert Abela has sought to downplay the scandal and insisted that those involved did nothing wrong and that the back-channel help provided is "part of Malta's political system".

Those comments drew a horrified reaction from Malta's employers' lobby, which said the prime minister's defence of the racket was an "invitation to anarchy".