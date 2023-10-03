Employers have slammed Robert Abela’s response to a scandal exposing back channel arrangements for driving tests as “a radical invitation to anarchy”.

“Covering for such scandals under the pretext that this is the normal functioning of the political system is unacceptable and sends a dangerous message to all sectors of Maltese society,” the Malta Employers’ Association said in a strongly-worded statement.

“The Prime Minister’s pronouncement in this respect is a radical invitation to anarchy which encourages individuals and businesses to bypass what should be established and trusted structures to either get fast tracked to obtain what they are eligible for, or worse, to acquire entitlements which they should never have at the expense of others.

“It also provides future administrations justification to conduct their affairs in a similar manner. This is not the way a political system should work at all,” the lobby group said.

Abela said on Tuesday that Ian Borg and ministry officials who texted former Transport Malta director Clint Mansueto to help certain candidates with their driving test applications had done nothing wrong and defended the practice as being part of “Malta’s political system”.

He also said that he personally received requests to help people access services such as medical tests and talked down the Times of Malta exposè as one featuring "recycled" revelations.

While Abela brushed aside the report, the MEA was less dismissive.

It said it was “impossible” to justify the chat conversations exposed by Times of Malta, which the MEA said showed “blatant corrupt practices” and raised questions about certain drivers on local roads being unfit to drive.

“How can insurance companies assess risk in such circumstances?” the MEA asked.

A group of doctors focused on road safety made a similar point earlier on Tuesday morning, saying any licences issued following such back channel requests should be subject to review.

The MEA noted that the revelations came just weeks after it became known that hundreds of individuals had been fraudulently granted monthly disability benefit payments. That scandal was also made public by Times of Malta.

It asked how widespread the culture of nepotism spread and to what extent “corruption has been normalised in our society.”

“These incidents are clear evidence that there are serious governance issues in Malta which are affecting its international reputation and many aspects of people’s lives,” it said.

It said it expected to see:

a clear condemnation of any tampering with the established channels and systems that make us a civilised society

an apology for what has occurred

a commitment by both political parties to step back from partisan meddling

criminal and disciplinary proceedings against all those involved, whatever their rank, status or political affiliation.

“Only then will we be able to steer back to a semblance of normalcy,” the MEA said.

Politicians given free rein to perform criminal acts - David Casa

In a statement, MEP David Casa said evidence exposed over the last weeks shows widespread corrupt voter manipulation across government entities for the purpose of manipulating elections.

Casa referred to the vote-buying scandal that corrupted a scheme intended for people with severe disabilities and the driving licences being issued to win votes for the governing party.

“Both schemes show a pattern of hijacked national institutions that are geared to achieving partisan ends at the expense of the taxpayer and the safety of citizens,” claimed Casa referring to both schemes.

“This is incompatible with the proper functioning of a democracy. What is worse is that over the weekend the Maltese Prime Minister called on those responsible to continue working as they have done before.

“While those who benefitted from payments for disabilities they did not have and the front line operators of the corrupt licensing scheme are being criminally prosecuted, those who masterminded and ordered the corrupt practices are not only being shielded from prosecution but are being encouraged to continue.

This marks a new low in the state of the rule of law in Malta and should be taken into account in the work of the Council of Europe in promoting democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” Casa said.