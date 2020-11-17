Maria Efimova’s husband has been arrested by the Cypriot police, the Egrant whistleblower said late on Monday.

Efimova is a former employee of Pilatus Bank who claimed that secret company Egrant belonged to Michelle Muscat, the wife of former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

In a post on Facebook, she said that unable to get to her, the "corrupt" regimes of Malta and Cyprus decided to get to her husband.

“Same ridiculous charges which Cyprus has tried to press on me three years ago and has been stopped by the Europe Council, are now pressed on my husband.

“How is it legal, I can't even imagine.”

She said that Natalia Antoniou, nominee signatory in thousands of Cypriot and BVI companies apparently had multiple accusations against her husband who she never met and never had connections with the companies she is signing for.

Efimova, together with Jonathan Ferris, were a week ago charged with perjury over Egrant in a case Magistrate Joe Mifsud abstained from hearing owing to other pending proceedings before him.

The case will now return to the court registrar to be assigned to another magistrate.

The magistrate said he was taking his decision for recusal in the interests of the best administration of justice since he is also presiding over a stalled case in which Efimova is charged with having made false accusations against Superintendent Denis Theuma and inspectors Jonathan Ferris and Lara Butters.