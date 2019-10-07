Archaeological findings in Santa Luċija, which were badly damaged during works on the underpass last week, are not earmarked for preservation, according to Infrastructure Malta.

Just under a month after the unearthing of shaft and rock-cut remains along the Santa Luċija jogging track, photos show the underground remains crumbling and badly damaged.

However, a spokesman for the government agency said the structures identified for preservation were in another two areas where no works were taking place.

“They are in zones which are closed and constantly monitored by the archaeologists and the heritage authorities,” he said.

The remains featured in the photos, on the other hand, had not been deemed significant by the archaeologist surveying the area and, following this analysis, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage gave its clearance for the rock-cutting works required to lay the underground culverts and pipelines in the area, the spokesman added.

What is the project for?

The Santa Luċija roundabout tunnels project, which was approved by the Planning Authority in September 2018, includes the excavation and construction of two tunnels beneath the roundabout to directly connect Santa Luċija Avenue (Addolorata Hill) with Tal-Barrani Road.

Plans for the underpass were amended to ensure the preservation of the structures in the wake of the archaeological discovery last month. Infrastructure Malta’s architects shifted the route of the planned electricity network underground culvert, the water main and the internet network ducts by a few metres, where there were no indications of archaeological findings. Furthermore, rock excavation would be undertaken using different techniques that did not risk damaging the shaft, the spokesman had said.

Why have concerns been raised?

A person who visited the area regularly informed Times of Malta last week he had seen trucks entering the area with very little regard to the archaeological findings.

“Until last week, the remains were in very good condition. The area was even cordoned off. But then, heavy vehicles entered the site and carried out excavation works with complete disregard for the remains. Most of the remains have now been damaged or destroyed,” he noted.

The Superintendence, which had flagged the site as being “archaeologically sensitive” soon after the development project had been filed, said it was in discussions with Infrastructure Malta to make sure constant monitoring was carried out.

Works were abiding by the development permit conditions, according to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage which warned that anybody caught trespassing and pilfering would be liable to legal action.