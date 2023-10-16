Three Italian anti-mafia museums will include exhibits dedicated to Daphne Caruana Galizia, it has been announced on the sixth anniversary of her murder.

On Monday, the rule of law NGO partnered with Fondazione Falcone, an Italian anti-mafia organisation, which will build the three museums in the Italian cities of Palermo, Rome, and Bolzano.

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina and Alessandro de Lisi, curator general of Fondazione Falcone signed the agreement and announced it at an event to mark the anniversary of Caruana Galizia's murder.

“Six years ago, a brave journalist was assassinated by the mafia in Malta; she was killed in a mafia way: a car bomb,” Aquilina said.

Fondazione Falcone will be opening three museums dedicated to the victims of the mafia, with the first to be opened in Palermo, Sicily in the coming months.

Giovanni Falcone, a prosecuting anti-mafia magistrate and his family were murdered in a car bomb in Palermo in 1992.

Repubblika and Fondazione Falcone signed the agreement on Monday Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The museums will be dedicated to Falcone and other victims of the mafia. They include Paolo Borsellino, a judge who was also murdered by the mafia in Palermo in 1992 and Caruana Galizia.

On Monday morning, Repubblika said they will be funding the museum sections dedicated to the Maltese journalist and are collecting funds.

Repubblika and Fondazione Falcone also agreed to lend Il Risorto da Combattimento – a statue dedicated to victims of the mafia that will remain in Malta for a year.

The statue, crafted by Italian artist Gerald Moroder, which is currently on display outside parliament, will be kept at Balluta square in St Julians.

Other events are being held to mark the sixth anniversary of Caruana Galizia's murder.

At 3pm, a silent gathering will be held at Bidnija, the place where she lived and was murdered on 16 October 2017. At 6pm, mass will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi church in Valletta.

This will be followed by a march from the parliament building to the law courts, where the monthly vigil in honour of the journalist will take place.