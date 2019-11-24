Education Minister Evarist Bartolo took to Facebook for the second day in a row to speak out about the developments in recent days saying the country is at a crossroad.

Mr Bartolo said the country cannot protect murderers, money launderers and other criminals. Justice had to be done with everyone without fear or favour.

Nearly 100 years ago honest people who loved the country worked for the birth of a Labour Party because they wanted a fair and just society, not just in the distribution of wealth but also when it came to law and order.

They wanted the law to be equal to all and did not want the people with money or in power to reign supreme.

In another post on Saturday, Mr Bartolo said justice needs to be done "without fear or favour" in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case and facts to be made public, for the country to be able to return to normality.

Political pressure has been mounting on the government since Wednesday, when businessman Yorgen Fenech was arrested as a “person of interest” in the 2017 murder of Ms Caruana Galizia.

After being admitted to hospital on Saturday, Mr Fenech was given police bail for 24 hours, the second police bail since his arrest. He has also requested a Presidential Pardon.