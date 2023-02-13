Vince Muscat, who is currently in prison for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has had a further seven months added to his sentence for biting another inmate.

The hitman, also known as il-Koħħu, was caught on CCTV footage fighting with Keith Desmond Falzon, who is in prison for drugs and child pornography offences.

Details of the footage, as well as the testimony of a prison doctor, who saw teeth marks on Falzon's bicep, were presented as evidence at an earlier hearing connected to the incident on November 16, 2021.

The Corradino Correctional Facility doctor described the injury as an abrasion and classified it as slight.

Muscat became the first person to be convicted of the murder of journalist Caruana Galizia when he pleaded guilty to planting and detonating the October 2017 car bomb.

Neither Muscat nor Falzon agreed to testify about what happened when the fight broke out between them at the Corradino Correctional Facility. Warders had to intervene to break the men apart.

Footage showed Muscat giving Falzon a shove before both parties ended up on the floor.

Falzon's lawyer, Simon Micallef Stafrace argued that insults and threats leading up to the argument were not caught on camera.

The best evidence would have been for both parties to testify and explain to the court what happened, argued Muscat’s lawyer, Francesca Zarb.

At the Paola district hearing, Magistrate Nadine Lia found Muscat guilty and sentenced him to an additional seven months in prison. He is serving a 15-year sentence for his role in the Caruana Galizia murder after reaching a plea deal.

His lawyer gave notice of appeal.

Judgment is also expected in respect of Falzon.

Inspectors Paul Camilleri and Antonello Magri prosecuted.