Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, has pleaded guilty to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.



Muscat's lawyer informed a court on Tuesday that his client was registering an admission to all charges he faced in the case, in a momentous turning point for the investigation into Caruana Galizia’s 2017 assassination.

Judge Edwina Grima took note of that admission and emphasised the gravity of the charges Muscat was admitting to.

Muscat, however, stood firm.

"No need," he told the judge when asked whether he wanted the charges he was admitting to read out to him.

Alfred and George Degiorgio, the two brothers who also stand accused of killing Caruana Galizia, sat nearby, their faces betraying no expression. They remained silent throughout the day's hearing.



Muscat's guilty plea comes one week after he withdrew a legal challenge to prosecutors in the case, breaking with the legal strategy adopted by the two other men accused of the murder, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio.



Sources have told Times of Malta that Muscat has been cooperating with authorities in the murder case, in the hope of securing a reduced sentence after his bid for a full pardon was denied by cabinet last month.

Developments in court on Tuesday suggested that a plea bargain deal has been reached: Elaine Mercieca, representing the attorney general's office, told the court that the office and Muscat's lawyer had filed a joint application regarding punishment.

The court took note of that application and allowed submissions regarding Muscat's punishment to take place behind closed doors, with only Caruana Galizia family members allowed in.

The court hearing is ongoing. Refresh the page for the latest updates

Live blog

While you wait

2.12pm It's worth recalling that Muscat was offered €1,500 a month in hush money to keep quiet about murder. The offer allegedly came from two men who Muscat claims supplied the bomb used to kill Caruana Galizia.

Times of Malta revealed that offer last October, with Muscat's lawyer confirming it and saying Muscat had turned it down.

Read the full story.

What next?

2.02pm If Muscat has struck a plea deal with prosecutors, we can expect him to swap places in court. Having spent more than three years in the dock, Muscat could now very well appear on the witness stand.

Police could also arrest and press charges against other people who Muscat may have provided information about.



It's important to note, however, that a judge is not bound to accept the terms of a plea bargain deal: the punishment meted out is entirely her prerogative.

Armed guards, everywhere

1.56pm The law courts are crawling with security today: there are armed guards outside hall 22, where the judge is hearing submissions concerning Muscat's punishment.

We do not know whether that process will be wrapped up today. If it is, we may be allowed back in to hear what sentence he will serve. If not, the case might be put off to another day.

AG and Muscat file joint application

1.49pm Elaine Muscat from the AG's office tells the court that they have filed a joint application with Muscat's lawyer, Marc Sant.

[This is standard procedure in plea bargaining cases, indicating that Muscat has reached some sort of deal with prosecutors].

Mercieca asks for submissions concerning Muscat's punishment to take place behind closed doors. The judge upholds that request - only Caruana Galizia family members will be allowed to stay in court.

Degiorgios' recordings request

1.46pm Judge Grima orders that records be sent back to magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, for her to appoint an IT expert to ensure that nine recordings flagged by the Degiorgio brothers are made available.

After that, the recordings will be transcribed.

The judge notes that once that is done, the Degiorgios' lawyer will be able to "definitively wrap up" cross-examination of self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma [Cuschieri has refused to cross examine Theuma until recordings are made available].

That's all for the Degiorgios, who are escorted out of court

As they are led out, six officers surround Muscat, blocking him from their view. The Degiorgio brothers do not say a word.

AG asks for proceedings to be separated

1.44pm Muscat is now admitting to charges while Degiorgio brothers Alfred and George are pleading not guilty.

The attorney general has therefore asked for proceedings to be separated. From now on, Muscat's legal path and that of the Degiorgio brothers will be different.

Muscat speaks

1.42pm The judge takes note of Muscat’s admission and asks him if he understands the gravity of what he is saying. Would he like her to read out the accusations.



For the first time since his arrest, we hear Muscat’s voice in court.



“No need,” he says.



The judge reiterates: these are grave accusations. Murder conspiracy… he possibly faces a life term.



Muscat is resolute: Guilty.

The Degiorgios, seated close by, are stony-faced, expressionless.

Vince Muscat pleads guilty

1.38pm Vince Muscat's lawyer, Marc Sant, has told the court that his client is registering an admission. He is pleading guilty to all charges.

Records to magistrate's court

1.37pm Cuschieri tells the judge that some recordings cannot be accessed. Mercieca interjects and says that they can be accessed, but that they were not saved in the proper format. This can be done by an expert who is already working on them, she says.



Judge Grima says the records will be sent back to magistrate’s court to be handled accordingly.

Two applications

1.34pm Elaine Mercieca from the AG’s office kicks off proceedings.

She notes there are two applications to handle [one by the Degiorgios to have recordings admitted into evidence, and one by Muscat to withdraw his appeal to pre-trial pleas].

The Degiorgios’ lawyer, Cuschieri, goes first.

Heavy police presence

1.32pm All three men who face murder charges are seated in court. There are many more armed guards than usual today – guards seated to either side of the accused, as well as others around the courtroom.

Lawyers in court

1.28pm The Degiorgios' lawyer, William Cuschieri is here, as is Muscat's lawyer Marc Sant.

Jason Azzopardi, who is representing the Caruana Galizia family, is also present, as are Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Elaine Mercieca from the attorney general's office.

Welcome

1.25pm Hello and welcome to this live blog. We're at the Valletta law courts - outside hall 22 to be precise - where three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia are expected in court.