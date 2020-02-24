Civil society activists tending the Daphne Caruana Galizia memorial, have found the memorial’s decorations strewn around and damaged overnight.

Flowers, candles and messages of support were knocked over beneath the Great Siege Monument in Valletta.

Occupy Justice said one of their activists, who regularly tends to the site, had found it in disarray when they arrived at around 7.30am on Monday.

The civil society movement carries out a daily maintenance of the memorial to the journalist killed in car bomb in October 2017.

Occupy Justice said they instead speculated that the damage may have been caused by drunk revellers celebrating Carnival.

Occupy Justice does not believe the incident was done in spite. They say it may have been drunk Carnival revellers. Picture: Occupy Justice.

“We are all very upset that this has happened, however it's Carnival, and there were many people on the streets,” Pia Zammit, from Occupy Justice, said.

News of the memorial’s damage comes just over a month after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the makeshift memorial opposite the law courts, would remain intact.

This marked a clear departure from the actions of the previous government. Former Justice Minister Owen Bonnici has since been found to have breached human rights over the persistent dismantling of the memorial.