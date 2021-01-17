One of the three alleged hitmen involved in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder is trying to negotiate a reduced jail term in exchange for admitting his guilt about the 2017 assassination.

Sources confirmed that Vincent Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, wants to admit to playing a part in the journalist’s murder as part of a plea deal. Muscat faces a lengthy prison sentence if found guilty of the charges.

It is not known if the request is tied to a pledge to provide testimony and more details about the crime.

The potential deal was the subject of a meeting between Muscat’s legal team and the State Prosecutor’s office on Thursday, Times of Malta is informed.

Muscat has so far denied charges that he, along with brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, planted and detonated the device which killed the prominent journalist outside her Bidnija home.

The three men are set to face a trial over their alleged involvement in triggering the bomb in October 2017.

Second attempt to negotiate shorter prison sentence

This is il-Koħħu’s second attempt to try to negotiate a shorter prison sentence.

Prior to self-confessed murder middleman Melvin Theuma’s arrest in November 2019, Muscat had been offered by the Attorney General a reduced sentence of 12 years in exchange for his testimony about the murder plot. Renewed talk of a plea deal comes just after Muscat’s attempt to secure a presidential pardon that would have seen him walk free of the murder charges was shot down.

On Wednesday, Times of Malta revealed how cabinet had rejected a request by Muscat to turn state witness in exchange for a presidential pardon.

Muscat wanted to walk free from the murder charges in exchange of giving details about the murder along with more than a dozen other crimes he claims to have inside knowledge of.

The decision to turn down the request is understood to have been based on advice from both the police commissioner and the Attorney General.

Robert Abela handed lengthy report

Prime Minister Robert Abela was handed a lengthy report on the pardon request which gave feedback on Muscat’s itemised claims.

However, the report did not give a final recommendation on whether the pardon should be granted or not.

Sources said that it was only after talks with both the police chief and State Advocate that Abela was advised to give Muscat the thumbs down.

Meanwhile, Abela also turned to President George Vella, who himself is understood to have steered clear of voicing an opinion on the matter.