Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil has questioned in Parliament why a businessman believed to be linked to journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination has not yet been interrogated.

Dr Busuttil slammed what he described as Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s apparent indifference to The Sunday Times of Malta’s recent revelations about the businessman’s suspected links to the murder and his lack of sympathy towards the slain journalist’s family.

He argued the government had a responsibility to show it had not ignored this report about the businessman.

“It’s not a lack of ability, it’s a lack of will. They do not want to give us truth and justice,” Dr Busuttil said in Parliament during the Budget debate.

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia invited Dr Busuttil to file a police report if he knew anything about the murder.

Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia.

Dr Busuttil hit back, saying it was the minister’s job to ensure that the police were doing all they could to solve the case.

He said the biggest crisis facing Malta right now was lawlessness, instigated and supported from the very top.

He said the police’s leadership was in the Prime Minister’s pocket, and was only concerned about looking out for Dr Muscat’s interests and those of his chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Mr Schembri had been caught planning to receive €5,000 daily from Yorgen Fenech, the owner of 17 Black, Dr Busuttil observed.

Mr Fenech is the CEO of Tumas Group and an investor in the power station project spearheaded by the government in 2013.

The former Opposition leader questioned how Dr Muscat could show up in Parliament without hanging his head in shame.

He said Mr Schembri was facing at least three criminal inquiries, two of which have been going on for over two years.

Everyone knew Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder was premeditated, he said, yet the government did not like calling it an assassination.

“So much for leaving no stone unturned,” Dr Busuttil said.

He said the government continued to make the quest for truth and justice extremely difficult.

Protesters demand justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia during a march in Valletta earlier this month.

“We will not stop until the rule of law prevails again,” he vowed.

The former Opposition leader also turned his attention to an offer by the US Embassy to support the investigation into Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder.

He pointed out that the FBI’s assistance early on in the case had led to the arrest of three people, who have since been charged over their alleged role in the murder.

Why wasn't the government cooperating with the FBI any longer?

The FBI had managed to use their technology to catch the three triggermen, the technology was also good enough to catch those who hired them, he said.

Dr Busuttil accused the government of building a wall to shield itself from scrutiny.

“We will pass through this wall, no matter the obstacles,” he said.