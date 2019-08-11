Activists from pressure group #OccupyJustice on Friday marked 22 months since journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated.

They unfurled a banner featuring an image of the journalist with the legend Invicta at the Great Siege Monument in Valletta.

Invicta, meaning unconquered, is also the inspiration for Invictus, a poem by English poet William Ernest Henley. It celebrates humankind’s ability to triumph over adversity; its lines a rallying call to exit the darkness into the light.

Earlier this month, Lovin Malta suggested that a new tattoo spotted on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's bicep featured the word Invictus.

In a statement, #OccupyJustice said that the word had been appropriated by many politicians over the years.

Dr Muscat's choice of tattoo, they said, gave himself "perhaps a permanent dose of self-praise".

"Impunitas (impunity) may have been more apt.

“Henley’s Invictus is a poem that is, essentially, about people like Daphne... It is about her, and people like her who fought and still fight so valiantly and relentlessly for the truth, whatever the cost.

“We are doing this because this is our country. This was Daphne’s country. This is our protest and we will not stop until justice is carried out.

"This is our nation, this is our home, and we are the people. We expect better, we deserve better, we demand better,” the activists said.