A total of €1,445,665 were raised for Dar tal-Providenza during Festa ta’ Ġenerożità - an annual fundraiser held on January 1.

On Sunday, donors rushed to help the home for people with a disability during the 12-hour-long telethon. The home said the donations will help it continue providing the best residential services to 115 people. They will also fund renovation works at Villa Papa Giovanni in Siġġiewi.

Fr Martin Micallef, director of the home, expressed hope that the solidarity shown towards Dar tal-Providenza on the first day of the new year will continue throughout 2023.

After a two-year pause, the annual telethon once again welcomed the public in Siġġiewi. Photo: Archdiocese of Malta

Following a two-year pause forced by the pandemic, Festa ta’ Ġenerożità once again welcomed the public under a big tent purposely set up in the home’s parking lot in Siġġiewi.

Pieces of art donated by various artists raised more than €29,000 in an auction held online.

A number of parishes across the islands also organised special collections on new year’s eve and new year’s day that were then presented to Dar tal-Providenza on behalf of the parish communities.

Last year, the telethon raised €1.4 million, while on New Year's Day 2021 it raised €1.6 million.