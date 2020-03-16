The daughter of the woman killed when her home collapsed onto an adjacent construction site in Ħamrun, has thanked the public for the support in such difficult time.

Miriam Pace, 54, a mother-of-two, was killed on the afternoon of March 2, and was found several hours later buried under the debris of their house in Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro.

In a Facebook post, her daughter Ivana Portelli expressed her gratitude to all those who during the last fortnight lent their support to mitigate their situation.

“It has been two weeks since we lost our dear mother, home and all our possessions. There were times when we had feelings of anger, disappointment and sorrow because our lives had just changed in an instant,” she said.

She said that during this difficult time they found plenty of support from family, friends, various entities and other people who until that fatal day were complete strangers.

“Each and every one of you gave us the courage that we needed, the strength to move forward and the positivity for us to look ahead. No words will ever be enough to thank you all. We are forever grateful. Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Portelli said.

Following the tragedy, six people have been questioned by the police, but so far nobody has been charged.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Robert Abela appointed a four-person panel, led by a retired judge, to review excavation and construction regulations.